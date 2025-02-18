Karnataka Guv Gehlot summons budget session starting from Mar 3

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday summoned the budget session of the Karnataka Legislature starting from March 3.

A notification was issued by the Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Secretariat in this regard.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka do hereby summon the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to meet at Bengaluru at 11.00 A.M. on Monday, the 3rd day of March, 2025," the notification read.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, said on Monday that he will present the state budget for the year 2025-26 on March 7. This will be his 16th budget presentation. PTI GMS GMS KH