Thaawarchand Gehlot Republic Day

Bengaluru (PTI): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 77th Republic Day at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground here.

After unfurling the flag, the Governor delivered his address paying tribute to the freedom fighters and highlighting the achievements and challenges faced by the state.

He then received the salute of contingents from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides and school children.

An impressive cultural programmes by school children and cultural troupes ensued highlighting the message of unity in diversity in India.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and state ministers were among those present.

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the venue.