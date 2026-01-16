Karnataka Guv inaugurates Engineering and Law schools at St Aloysius

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 16 (PTI) Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday inaugurated the School of Engineering and the School of Law at St Aloysius (deemed-to-be-university), calling the move a step towards strengthening education and nation-building.

He said education plays a central role in shaping responsible individuals and uplifting communities.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the governor said true education builds character, strengthens the mind and promotes self-reliance.

He expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated schools would uphold these ideals and "contribute meaningfully to India’s intellectual and moral development." Gehlot referred to India’s 'Vishwaguru' tradition, citing ancient universities like Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramashila as symbols of its global intellectual legacy.

'Vishwaguru' in Sanskrit means "world teacher", symbolising a nation that leads in knowledge, culture, and spirituality.

He said India’s aspiration to reclaim its cultural and intellectual leadership depends on effectively harnessing the skills, talent and energy of its youth.

Gehlot quoted the saying "Vidya Dadati Vinayam" (knowledge brings humility), emphasising that learning should be paired with humility and ethical values.

He appreciated the contribution of St Aloysius Institutions, particularly their role in expanding educational opportunities for students from rural backgrounds.

On engineering education, the governor said it should extend beyond technical training to foster innovation, creativity, and problem-solving, while supporting initiatives like 'Digital India', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', green energy, and smart cities.

He added that the School of Law would play a vital role in strengthening justice, constitutional values and democracy by nurturing professionals committed to ethics and social justice.

The event was attended by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Pro-Chancellor Father Melvin Pinto, Vice-Chancellor Praveen Martis, Registrar Ronald Nazareth and other dignitaries.