Karnataka Guv lauds Cong govt's five guarantee schemes

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday heaped praise on the state government's five guarantee schemes and said they are designed to empower women, support the poor and assist unemployed youth.

Cautioning against the serious challenge of environmental imbalance, he stressed on the shared responsibility to protect and enhance the environment.

"Karnataka is a progressive state, playing a crucial role in the overall development of our country. Through various development initiatives, our state has been at the forefront of implementing innovative and inclusive programs, ensuring access to basic services with the aim of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development," Gehlot said in his Independence Day message.

"The state government is successfully implementing the five guarantee schemes, which are designed to empower women, support poor and middle-class families, and assist unemployed youth," he was quoted as saying by Raj Bhavan in a statement.

Amid pressure from within the ruling Congress to do a "rethink" on the ambitious five guarantees schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asserted that they will continue.

Gehlot today hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations, his office said.

Noting that since independence, both Karnataka and the nation have witnessed remarkable progress, with India now standing as the fifth largest economy in the world, the Governor said, "As we look towards the 100th anniversary of our independence, it is the collective aspiration of our people that India becomes fully educated, economically robust, and a leading force among developed nations.

To achieve this, we must all commit ourselves to serving our country with devotion and dedication." Currently, the nation and the world faced the serious challenge of environmental imbalance, he pointed out. "It is our shared responsibility to protect and enhance our environment." "Through initiatives like the 'A Tree in the Name of Mother' campaign, we must take meaningful steps towards environmental conservation by planting saplings," he added.

The Governor also extended his wishes to all Indian athletes who won medals and excelled in the recently concluded Olympic Games in Paris. PTI KSU ROH