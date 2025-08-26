Karnataka Guv presents 'Namma Bengaluru Awards' to city's top contributors

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the “Namma Bengaluru Awards” to individuals who have significantly contributed to the betterment of the city, at a ceremony held on August 25.

According to officials, this year’s awardees include Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dr. S G Sushilamma, Government Official of the Year, H L Prabhakar, who is the Registration Assistant Inspector General (Computers). Other awardees were Rising Star of the Year Malavika R Nair, Social Entrepreneurs of the Year, Vikas Brahmavar and Gautam Desing and Namma Bengalureans of the Year, Dr P Sriram and Dr Alexander Thomas.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor recalled the vision of 'Nadaprabhu Kempegowda', founder of Bengaluru, and said, “Bengaluru is not just the capital of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology, but a city where millions have realised their dreams. The true strength of this metropolis lies in unsung heroes who selflessly serve society—protecting the environment, spreading education, serving the needy, and promoting harmony.

The idea of ‘My City, My Hero’ is deeply inspiring.” He further emphasised that the 'Namma Bengaluru Awards' symbolise the city’s collective resolve to remain clean, green, safe, and inclusive: “A city is shaped not only by its history, culture, and infrastructure but also by the spirit of its citizens—their service, dedication, and sacrifice. The lives and contributions of the awardees are a beacon of inspiration, reminding us to make Bengaluru a hub of humanity, culture, and compassion, alongside being an IT hub,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Governor's office.

Highlighting the city's current challenges, the Governor said, "Bengaluru faces rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, water scarcity, waste management issues, and air pollution. Achievers and innovators have a key role in finding sustainable solutions. Only through collective efforts can Bengaluru retain its identity as the 'Garden City'." Congratulating the awardees, he said, "The Namma Bengaluru Awards are proof that individual determination can bring about meaningful change. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners who continue to make our Bengaluru an inspiring city."