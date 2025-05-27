Karnataka Guv promulgates two ordinances

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday promulgated Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and Other Staff) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and Other Staff) Rules, 2025.

As the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Karnataka Legislative Council were not in session, Gehlot said the circumstances made it necessary for him to take immediate action to promulgate.

Both the ordinances and the rule will come into force immediately.

According to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and Other Staff) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, the initial appointment, transfer or promotion of a Medical Officer or other staff under the Act, will be done through a process of counselling.

A Medical Officer or other staff who is in service has not served for a prescribed number of years in the rural area will be transferred to a post in the rural area. But a specialist or senior specialist who is working in a post which is not identified for the Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma specialisation will be transferred to the post identified for the specialised qualification.

According to Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, vacancies in the rural areas are to be filled on priority and in case the number of candidates are more than the vacancies in rural areas then the vacancies in urban areas may be filled by posting of candidates to render one-year compulsory service.

Candidates may be given a conditional No Objection Certificate to pursue higher studies like MD or MS or Fellowship upon submitting an affidavit or undertaking stating their commitment to fulfil the obligation of one-year compulsory service post completion of higher studies, failing which they will be liable for penalty and such other consequences specified in the affidavit or undertaking.

While filing up of existing vacancies specified by the Government for compulsory service in the Government hospitals, the candidates who have passed medical courses under Government quota seats will be filled on priority and the remaining vacancies may be filled by the candidates who have studied medical courses under institutional seats. The surplus candidates will be exempted from the compulsory service.

Candidates may be given a conditional NOC to pursue higher studies like Super-specialty or Fellowship upon submitting an affidavit or undertaking stating their commitment to fulfil the obligation of one-year compulsory service post completion of the higher studies failing which they will be liable for penalty and such other consequences specified in the affidavit or undertaking.

According to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and Other Staff) Rules, 2025, it will be compulsory for all medical officers and other staff to serve in rural areas as specified in the relevant rules of recruitment.

A Medical Officer or Other Staff, who has not served in rural areas for the specified minimum period under the relevant rules of recruitment and who has not attained the age of 50 years, will be transferred and posted to work in a rural area.

It further stated that the competent authority as soon as it identifies medical officers or other staff working in non-rural area who have not attained the age of 50 years and have not completed the specified period of compulsory rural service, in the relevant rules of recruitment will withdraw them from their current post and transfer them through the process of counselling in order of priority. PTI AMP JR SA