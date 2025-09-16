Karnataka Guv returns bill reducing lake buffer zones, seeks clarification

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned to the government the Bill that reduces the size of buffer zones around lakes or tanks in the state, seeking clarification.

The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, passed in both houses of the state legislature recently, proposes to reduce the buffer zones of lakes, based on the area of the water bodies.

Citing objections received by his office in connection with the Bill, the Governor has said it is necessary to get clarifications from the state government on the issues raised, and also to know whether this amendment really has an adverse effect or not.

“Hence, return the file to the state government to re-submit the file along with proper clarifications in this regard,” the Governor has said in a communication from his office to the government.

The bill proposes to introduce area-wise buffer zones for water bodies and permit construction of certain public utility activities such as roads, bridges, electrical line, water supply line, Under Ground Drainage (UGD) line, Jack well or pump house or Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station (ISPS), Wetwell, Aquaduct and allied works with prior approval of the Authority.

According to the bill, lakes up to 0.5 gunta will not have a buffer zone. For lakes measuring up to one acre, the buffer zone will be 3 metres. It will be 6 metres for lakes sized 1-10 acres, 12 metres for lakes sized 10-25 acres, 24 metres for lakes sized 25-100 acres, and 30 metres for lakes above 100 acres.

At present, lakes have a standard 30-metre buffer zone, where no construction activities are permitted.

The Governor, in his communication to the government, noted that his office has received objection from the Bengaluru Town Hall Association with a request not to give assent to the Bill, citing concerns that as per the expert's opinion, the present lake buffer zone of 30 Meter itself is insufficient, and the real requirement is nearly 300 m to achieve ecosystem balance, and if anything, to do, the buffer zone should be increased not decreased.

It also said that the state government has neither consulted the expert committee nor the public about the implications of this amendment.

“It is in violation of the Constitution and settled Law, and is harmful to every citizen, affects the citizens' right to water security and a healthy environment,” according to the association, as mentioned in the communication.

The Governor further said the association has also given a detailed memorandum about the constitutional violations, central laws and guidelines, and adverse impact on water security issues. PTI KSU ROH