Karnataka Guv returns Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill for clarifications

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill to the government seeking clarifications after it was passed by both houses of the state legislature, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Wednesday.

The bill passed despite opposition from the BJP, proposes restructuring the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by dividing it into a maximum of seven city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also suggests the formation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to oversee coordination and supervision, with a 30-month term both for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

According to the proposal, the GBA would be headed by the Chief Minister as the ex-officio chairperson, while the minister in charge of development of Bengaluru would be the ex-officio vice-chairperson.

"'The Governor has sent the bill back seeking some clarifications. It will be sent to the Governor again with the clarifications for approval," Patil said.

Addressing reporters here, he said since August 2023, a total of 119 bills have been passed so far, and out of these 83 bills have been notified as laws.

"Clarification has been sought by the Governor on seven bills, four are with him and five have been sent to the President for assent. Twenty bills are being sent to the Governor now," he said.

The bills pending with the Governor are Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill, Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Bill, and Karnataka Appropriation Bills 1 and 2 -- both these money bills are on their way perhaps. Patil said, "... it can be said that in effect only two bills which are pending with the Governor." "But, Governor has sent seven bills -- Karnataka Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, Gadag-Betageri Business, Culture, and Exhibition Authority Bill, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, Mysuru Development Authority Bill, Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Bill, and Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill- seeking clarification," he said.

Citing representations from the civic groups and opposition BJP, the Governor has returned the Greater Bengaluru Governance bill with a direction to resubmit it along with suitable clarifications. He has advised the state government to address the issues raised.

Noting that the Bill proposes to divide the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike into 7 separate municipal corporations modelled after Delhi Metropolitan City, the Governor has said, "But this experiment has failed in Delhi, and a similar situation may likely arise here too. Therefore, it is advised to take this also into consideration." The bill further proposes to constitute a Greater Bengaluru Governance Authority to supervise and oversee the proposed seven Municipal Corporations.

Gehlot has pointed out that this may lead to interference of the powers of elected local bodies enshrined by the 74th Amendment to the Constitution. "Hence, this issue needs to be re-looked into." "I have gone through both the representations and their concern regarding the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2025. I am of the opinion that, before going further, the concerns raised in both the memorandums need to be clarified, since it involves legal as well as public interest issues," he added.