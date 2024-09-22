Karnataka Guv seeks Kempanna panel report on Arkavathi layout land denotification

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought from the state government the Kempanna Commission report relating to the alleged illegal denotification of 541 acres of land in Arkavathi Layout in the city.

“The Governor has written to the Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking the report. We have not received anything yet from the state government,” a source in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

The commission led by retired High Court Justice H S Kempanna was set up in 2014 during Siddaramaiah’s first stint as the Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018 to probe the illegalities in the denotification of land acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to form a layout in North Bengaluru after people complained about it.

The Commission had submitted its report in 2017 before the end of Siddaramaiah’s first term as CM. The report has not been made public though some BJP leaders demanded that it be made public.

“Some people complained to the Governor, after which the details were sought. We are waiting for the state government’s response,” the source added.

The latest missive comes close on the heels of Gehlot according sanction to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged compensatory site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Addressing reporters in Koppal, Siddaramaiah said his government would look into the Governor’s letter seeking the Kempanna Commission report.

“If the Governor has written about the Arkavathi Layout then the State government will look into it." On the allegation that the Governor’s letters were being leaked, the CM wondered what if they are leaked from the Governor House.

“Let the investigation happen,” he said.

To a question whether he has seen the communique, Siddaramaiah said he read the media reports.