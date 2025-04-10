Karnataka Guv urges citizens to embrace Mahavira’s teachings for global peace

Hassan (Karnataka), Apr 10 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday urged citizens to embrace the timeless teachings of Tirthankara Lord Mahavira and work collectively for global peace and welfare.

Speaking at an event here on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Gehlot highlighted that Lord Mahavira had shown the path to peaceful coexistence and universal brotherhood through the principles of truth (satya), non-violence (ahimsa), non-stealing (asteya), celibacy (brahmacharya), and non-possessiveness (aparigraha).

"Lord Mahavira’s divine message of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma'—non-violence is the highest religion—remains as relevant today as ever," the Governor said, according to a statement issued by his office.

Emphasising the growing need for compassion in modern society, he said, "At a time when anger, tension, and violence are on the rise, Mahavira’s teachings guide us toward peace, harmony, and mutual understanding. His message of 'Live and let live' inspires us to act with empathy in our thoughts, words, and actions." The Governor also acknowledged the deep spiritual heritage of Jainism and Sanatana Dharma, noting that both have shaped India’s moral and cultural foundations for millennia. PTI AMP SSK KH