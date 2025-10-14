Karnataka Guv urges digitisation, simplification of RTI on 20th anniversary

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday emphasised the need to digitise and simplify the RTI process to boost transparency and strengthen governance.

Addressing an event marking 20 years of the Right to Information Act, Gehlot said, "The need of the hour is to completely digitise and simplify the Right to Information (RTI) process, enhance the independence and efficiency of Information Commissions, and, most importantly, nurture transparency as a moral value in governance." He stressed increasing the use of Information Technology at all levels of governance.

"Increasing the use of Information Technology at all levels of governance will automatically lead to transparency," he added.

Highlighting challenges in implementing the RTI Act, the governor said that misuse of the Act, the rising burden on public offices, and a lack of public awareness remain major issues.

"It is essential to understand the true power of the RTI Act, prevent its misuse, and ensure that every citizen can effectively exercise this right," Gehlot said.

He noted that greater use of technology in administration will enhance transparency and public awareness, empowering citizens to recognise RTI as their own right.

“The RTI Act is a people’s right that strengthens the very spirit of democracy. It lays the foundation for accountability, transparency, and mutual trust between the government and the citizens. The RTI Act is not just a legal provision—it is a democratic instrument that bridges the gap between citizens and the government,” the governor said.

Stressing citizen awareness, he added, “When citizens are aware, the administration becomes accountable. The Right to Information is the cornerstone of this awareness—it empowers citizens and ensures administrative responsibility.” Gehlot said that over the past two decades, the RTI Act has transformed governance by promoting transparency, curbing corruption, enhancing citizen participation, and driving administrative reforms.

Calling for collective efforts to strengthen the Act, he said, "There is a need to hold a thoughtful dialogue on how to reinforce this right in the days to come." He also suggested that pending appeals before the Information Commissions be disposed of expeditiously.