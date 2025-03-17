Karnataka Guv urges students to join NSS, contribute to society

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday emphasised the importance of making NSS a people’s movement and urged students to develop positive thinking, work for societal welfare, and play a key role in social reform.

He was speaking after presenting the NSS State Award for the year 2022-23 at a ceremony organised by the State cell of National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department at Raj Bhavan.

In his address, Gehlot encouraged students to actively engage in NSS alongside their academic pursuits.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Governor remarked, "Youth power is the foundation of any nation's progress," a statement from Gehlot's office said.

He stated that NSS volunteers, inspired by Vivekananda's vision of self-reliance, courage, and confidence, are making significant contributions to society and the nation.

Their efforts include cleanliness drives, health awareness programmes, tree plantation, relief and rehabilitation during natural calamities, literacy campaigns, environmental conservation, and promoting national integration and social harmony in both rural and urban areas.

He also highlighted the active role of NSS volunteers in major national initiatives such as the Make in India campaign, which aims to establish India as a global manufacturing hub; the Digital India scheme, which seeks to transform India into a digitally empowered economy; and the Swachh Bharat Mission, focused on creating a clean and green India.

Gehlot commended the remarkable achievements of over five lakh NSS volunteers in Karnataka and congratulated the awardees for their dedication and service.

Reflecting on the legacy of NSS, the Governor noted that since its inception in 1969 with 40,000 volunteers, it has grown to become one of the largest youth volunteer organisations globally.

"The programme continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the character and personality of young people through community service." He reiterated the NSS motto, "Not Me, But You," which underscores the spirit of selfless service and empathy towards others.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda again, the Governor said, "Arise, be alert, and do not stop until the goal is achieved." He encouraged students to draw inspiration from the visionary leader and serve the nation as "responsible citizens." He further advised the NSS to focus on comprehensive development by adopting backward areas in both villages and cities and working to reduce school dropout rates.

During the ceremony, the Governor presented a total of 48 awards, including honours for two best universities/directorates, two best NSS programme coordinators, 12 best NSS units, 12 NSS programme officers, and 20 best NSS volunteers who demonstrated outstanding commitment to NSS activities, the statement added.