Karnataka: Hassan accident toll rises to nine

Hassan (Karnataka), Sep 13 (PTI) The death toll in a truck ploughing into a Lord Ganesha procession in a village in Hassan district has gone up from eight to nine on Saturday, police sources said.

The tragedy struck on Friday night at Mosale Hosahalli village in Arakalagudu Taluk when youths were taking out the Ganesha procession.

According to police, a motocyclist suddenly entered in front of the truck. In a bid to avoid an accident, the driver tried to divert the truck and lost control over the vehicle. He ran the truck into the crowd, killing four people instantaneously, while four others died in the hospital on Friday night.

The toll went up to nine on Saturday as one more injured succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. PTI GMS KH