Karnataka HC annuls MLA Nanjegowda’s election, orders recount of votes

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has set aside the election of Congress legislator K Y Nanjegowda, representing the Malur constituency in Kolar district, ordering a recount of votes polled in the 2023 state assembly elections.

The verdict came from a bench led by Justice R Devadas, which was hearing an election petition filed by BJP’s KS Manjunath Gowda, who had lost to Nanjegowda.

The petition alleged irregularities during the counting process.

After nearly two years of proceedings, the court ruled in favour of a recount and declared Nanjegowda’s election invalid.

However, acting on a plea by Nanjegowda’s counsel, the High Court has put its own order on hold for 30 days.

This interim relief allows the Congress MLA to move the Supreme Court. If the apex court does not intervene within that period, his seat will stand vacated. PTI COR AMP ROH