Karnataka HC bench refuses to stay single judge order suspending bike taxi services

Bengaluru, June 13 (PTI) A division bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday refused to stay a single-judge order suspending the bike taxi services in the state.

The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar was hearing the appeals filed by Uber India Systems Private Limited, ANI Technologies Private Limited, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, and others.

They challenged the April 2 order of the single judge of the court directing the bike taxi operators to stop services within a period of six weeks. It was then extended till June 15.

The single judge had ordered that bike taxis cannot operate in the state unless the state government notifies relevant guidelines and rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The division bench today observed that it could have considered staying the single-judge order if the state had said that it was in the process of framing rules, and there was some delay on their part, but the state said that it has taken a policy decision not to frame rules.

The court issued notice to the state government and others respondents, setting the next hearing for June 24. PTI KSU ADB