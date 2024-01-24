Karnataka HC chief justice appointed SC judge, apex court gets full strength

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Karnataka High Court Chief Justice P B Varale was on Wednesday appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, according to a government notification.

Once he takes oath, the top court will attain its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

While recommending Justice Varale's name earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium said it took into consideration the fact that he is among the senior-most high court judges and is the only HC chief justice from the Scheduled Caste.

He would become the third sitting apex court judge from a Scheduled Caste community. The others are Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar.

A vacancy arose in the apex court following the retirement of Justice S K Kaul on December 25 last year.

Justice Varale's appointment came within a week of the SC Collegium recommending his name.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Prasarma Bhalachandra Varale, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a law ministry notification read.

While recommending Justice Varale's name, the collegium had observed that the Supreme Court has operated almost throughout last year with full strength of 34 judges and, therefore, could achieve the distinction of recording an unprecedented rate of disposal by disposing of 52,191 cases in the calendar year 2023.

"Bearing in mind that the workload of judges has increased considerably, it has become necessary to ensure that the court has full working judge-strength at all times. The Collegium has, therefore, decided to fill up the sole existing vacancy by recommending a name," it had noted.

In a consequential appointment, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, judge of the Karnataka High Court was elevated as its acting chief justice. PTI NAB NAB TIR TIR