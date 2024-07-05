Karnataka HC directs SIT to file objections to Prajwal Revanna's bail plea

Bengaluru, July 5 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Special Investigation Team to file its objections on a bail petition by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse of several women.

"Let the objections be submitted to the court," a single judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit said. The SIT is probing the cases against Revanna.

On June 26, a special court had rejected the bail plea of Revanna, who is presently in judicial custody.

Revanna had moved the court for bail in the first case registered against him. PTI COR GMS RS ROH