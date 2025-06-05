Karnataka HC directs state govt to file status report over stampede

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report on the stampede outside the cricket stadium here that led to 11 deaths and injuries to over 50 people.

The court, after taking suo motu congnisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and tasked it to file a detailed status report by June 10.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi directed the court registry to treat the matter as a suo motu public interest litigation petition.

In the stampede during the IPL victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4, 11 people died and 56 others were injured.