Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging re-exam for recruitment of police sub-inspectors

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the re-exam for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors.

More than a hundred candidates had challenged the state government’s decision to conduct a re-exam, which was announced after the earlier test held on October 3, 2021 was cancelled following a large-scale scam involving senior police officers in the examination process.

A division bench of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice Shivashankare Gowda read out the operative portion of their judgment, the copy of which is awaited.

The HC also said the government was free to conduct the examination with the help of private organisations.

The examination held in 2021 was written by 54,289 candidates.

The recruitment exam to fill the posts of 545 PSIs ran into controversy after it was revealed that the OMR (optical mark recognition) answer sheets were tampered with to benefit some candidates.

Following the scam and arrest of many police officers and candidates, 52 candidates involved in the scandal were debarred.

The re-examination announced by the government was challenged by successful candidates who were not accused in the scam.

The police registered two FIRs and arrested over 30 people in the case, including several candidates and police officers. The highest ranking officer accused in the scam is the then ADGP Amrit Paul (IPS). PTI CORR AMP RS ANE