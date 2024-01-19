Karnataka HC extends protection against coercive action against Kalladka Bhat

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the protection against coercive action by the state against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in connection with his speech made on December 24 in Srirangapatna allegedly disparaging Muslim women.

Bhat is alleged to have stated that "Modi Government gave permanent husbands to Muslim women", among others.

The HC today directed the state to submit the entire transcript of the speech made by Bhat before it.

This followed the argument of the counsel for Bhat, Arun Shyam, who submitted before the court that selective phrases and words from his speech have been mined to show him in bad light. This selective picking of words from the speech was an attempt to frame him on wrong criminal charges due to political pressure.

The counsel for the complainant argued before the HC that Bhat was a habitual offender and has made such offensive and communal speeches across Karnataka. It was the duty of the prosecution to provide the transcript of the speech and not the complainant, he argued.

He also submitted that facilities to play the video in the court should be made available.

The HC refused to stay the investigation as sought by Bhat’s counsel but ordered the continuation of the interim order of December 28 not to take coercive action preventing his arrest.

JS(S) leader Najma Nazir Chikkanerale had filed the complaint against Bhat who has been booked under Sections 354, 294, 509, 153A, 295, 295A, 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A local court in Srirangapatna had granted him bail as he had undergone cardiovascular surgery on April 5, 2022. PTI COR GMS GMS SDP ROH