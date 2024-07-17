Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to three accused arrested in connection with the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Tuesday granted bail to Amit Digvekar, H L Suresh and K T Naveen Kumar.

Citing delay in the trial, the trio had sought bail.

In December last year, the court had granted bail to another accused N Mohan Nayak.

Gauri Lankesh, an outspoken critic of Hindutva groups, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house in Bengaluru.