Karnataka HC grants interim bail to BJP MLA in rowdy sheeter murder case

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim bail to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva murder case.

The relief came after Basavaraj moved the High Court challenging the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Special Court for People's Representatives.

A bench headed by Justice G Basavaraj, which heard the matter on December 26, ordered interim bail and adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail application to January 6.

The court also directed that Basavaraj be released immediately if he was arrested and instructed him to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sandesh Chout, appearing for the MLA, submitted that Basavaraj had complied with the investigation process whenever notices were issued.

He pointed out that despite this, the investigating agency had not filed a chargesheet against Basavaraj and had failed to provide valid reasons for the delay.

The counsel further noted that Basavaraj had been protected from arrest between July 18 and December 19, and sought continuation of the same protection.

Accepting the submissions at this stage, the High Court granted interim relief and directed the government advocates to file their objections to the anticipatory bail plea.

Earlier, the Special Court for People's Representatives had dismissed Basavaraj's anticipatory bail application in the case, following which the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) issued a lookout notice against him. PTI COR GMS ADB