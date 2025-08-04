Karnataka HC grants interim stay against transport strike

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an interim stay against the proposed strike announced by state-run transport unions on Tuesday and directed them to defer the agitation till the next hearing of the case, i.e August 5.

The court pointed out that talks between the union representatives and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were on.

"If the entire public transport operation is stalled, the public are likely to be put to hardship. Therefore, it would be appropriate to grant interim stay till tomorrow (Aug 5) awaiting the outcome of negotiations with the government referred to above. Hence respondent No.7 is hereby directed to put on hold the proposed strike till next hearing date," the court said.

It posted to Tuesday, next hearing of the case.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the government on the prolonged delay in wage revision for drivers and conductors, expressing concern over their interests being neglected.

Government counsel and representatives of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) informed the court that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) -- representing employees from all four state-run transport corporations -- had announced the strike even as conciliation proceedings over the dispute were still in progress under existing legal frameworks.

The JAC's demands include a salary revision effective from January 1, 2024, along with the release of pending arrears for 38 months -- from January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2023. The committee has further insisted that the revised pay structure remain in effect until December 31, 2027. PTI COR JR GMS SA