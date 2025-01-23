Karnataka HC halts action on FIR against BJP MLC CT Ravi until Jan 30

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued an interim order preventing the state from taking any further action until January 30 on the FIR lodged against BJP MLC CT Ravi.

The FIR accuses Ravi of making an allegedly obscene remark against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a session in the Legislative Council.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued these directions while addressing a petition filed by Ravi, who is seeking to quash the FIR. The court is now tasked with determining whether the issue falls solely under the purview of the Speaker of the Legislative Council or if external agencies like the police can also investigate.

During the hearing, Ravi's counsel, senior advocate C V Nagesh, referenced a Supreme Court decision from March 2024 in the case of Sita Soren vs Union of India, arguing that legislative immunity should shield Ravi from police investigation since the incident occurred within the legislative premises.

However, Special Public Prosecutor B A Belliappa countered this by asserting that criminal acts within the legislature do not inherently qualify for immunity and that such offenses should still be subject to legal scrutiny.

Justice Nagaprasanna remarked on the complexity of jurisdiction in this case, stating, "The issue boils down to the issue of jurisdiction: whether the Speaker can close the proceedings, or the crime can be investigated by an external agency. The issue needs an answer." He adjourned a further hearing to January 30.

Ravi was arrested by the Belagavi police on December 19, 2024, but was released the following day after the High Court granted him interim bail and questioned the necessity of his arrest. PTI COR JR KH