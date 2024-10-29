Karnataka HC halts probe, orders release of Minister’s brother in alleged cheating case

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay on the investigation into a criminal case involving Gopal Joshi, brother of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with his son Ajay Joshi and associate Vijayalakshmi.

The court also ordered their release from police custody.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued the stay while hearing the petition from the three accused, who were recently detained following a complaint by Sunita Chavan, spouse of former MLA Devanand Phool Singh Chavan.

The complaint alleged cheating and breach of trust, claiming that the accused had taken Rs two crore, promising to secure a BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, but did not fulfill their commitment.

The court observed that the core of the complaint revolved around a financial dispute, as stated in the complaint itself, and highlighted that it was filed six months after the alleged incident.

The petitioners assured the court they remained committed to repaying the amount.

Pralhad Joshi has distanced himself from the case and has said that he had nothing to do with his brother. PTI COR KSU RS RS