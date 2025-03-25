Karnataka HC issues contempt notice to top officials over illegal appointment

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has issued a contempt notice to Additional Chief Secretary of the Home department, Umashankar and Director of Prosecution and Government Litigation department Anjali Devi for alleged willful disobedience of a prior court order.

The petition filed by Advocate Sudha Katwa accused the officials of violating the High Court’s order dated December 2021 by appointing Narayanaswamy as Senior Law Officer, Bengaluru, despite the court's explicit prohibition on posting officials facing disciplinary proceedings.

The case traces back to the 2012-13 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) / Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) recruitment scam, in which Narayanaswamy and other senior Department of Personnel officials were allegedly involved in manipulating marks, forging High Court justices’ signatures, and fabricating documents.

While around 60 APP/AGP candidates have not been given postings due to ongoing investigations, the government reportedly appointed only Narayanaswamy to a senior position, prompting the contempt petition.