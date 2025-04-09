Karnataka HC issues notice to DRI on actress Ranya Rao's bail plea in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the issuance of a notice to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the bail petition filed by Kannada film actress Ranya Rao.

The actress, currently in judicial custody, was arrested in a gold smuggling case involving the seizure of smuggled gold worth several crores at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Rao was intercepted by DRI officials at the airport, leading to the seizure of gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

Following her arrest, a subsequent raid at her residence yielded gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

She has been booked under multiple sections of the Customs Act, including Sections 135 and 104, for smuggling and related offences.

After her bail applications were dismissed by the Magistrate and Sessions Courts, Rao approached the High Court for relief.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, hearing the plea, directed the DRI to file its objections before the next hearing, scheduled for April 17.

The court will further examine the matter once the agency’s response is on record.

Meanwhile, the actor’s parents also moved the court seeking protection from alleged defamatory media coverage.

They sought a directive against the Union government to curb the spread of what they termed false and damaging narratives about their daughter and her stepfather, K Ramchandra Rao.

The High Court has granted an interim order restraining the media from telecasting or publishing such content until further notice.