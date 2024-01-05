Karnataka HC issues notice to Govt on alleged encroachment of forest land

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Karnataka High Court has directed the State Government to respond to a public interest litigation which claimed that private parties have encroached upon the Devarayanadurga Reserved Forest area in Tumakuru district.

The PIL by Maranna Palegar of Tumakuru was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit on Thursday.

The HC granted four weeks’ time to the State to respond to the contentions of the PIL after the petitioner’s advocate submitted in his arguments that though the information of the encroachment of forest land has been brought to the notice of the concerned forest officer, no action has been initiated.

The advocate submitted that the Forest Department is not taking action citing a civil dispute which, he said, had nothing to do with the encroachment of forest land. PTI COR AMP RS RS