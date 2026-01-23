Karnataka HC lifts ban on bike taxis

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday lifted the ban on bike taxis, paving the way for the resumption of services across the state.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he had not yet received a copy of the order and would comment after reviewing it.

However, he said the division bench of the High Court had quashed the single-bench order.

"The single-judge bench of the High Court had prohibited bike taxis. The division bench has quashed the single judge bench order and allowed the writ appeal. Let the judgment copy come. I will read it and then discuss it with you all," the minister told reporters.

Uber hailed the court order.

"We welcome the Hon'ble High Court’s decision to recognise bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in Karnataka," Uber said in a statement.

According to the company, bike taxis serve as a vital mobility lifeline for Indian cities, offering an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic.

"The decision will also bring relief to lakhs of drivers who depend on bike taxis for their livelihood. We look forward to engaging with the state government on operationalising this mobility ecosystem and serving the mobility needs of cities across the spectrum," the statement said. PTI GMS SSK KH