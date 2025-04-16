Karnataka HC orders crackdown on clinics run by unqualified 'doctors'

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has issued a strong directive to the state government, calling for immediate action against clinics operated by "unqualified individuals" posing as doctors.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the case, criticised the "unchecked proliferation" of such clinics, particularly in rural areas, stating that they pose a serious threat to public health.

"These quacks, masquerading as doctors, are putting innocent rural lives at risk by running clinics in remote regions and deceiving patients," the court observed.

Justice Nagaprasanna also expressed disbelief at the state’s apparent inaction in curbing the rise of such illegal practices, describing it as "blissful ignorance".

The court directed the Registry to forward its order to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, instructing the department to identify and shut down clinics managed by "unqualified individuals".

It also mandated the submission of an action-taken report to the court.

The directive came in response to a petition filed by A A Muralidharswamy, who had sought the registration of his clinic under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007. However, Muralidharswamy holds only an SSLC (Class 10) qualification and failed to present any legitimate medical credentials during the hearing.

Although he claimed to be "qualified to practice alternative medicine" and submitted a certificate from the Indian Board of Alternative Medicine, the court found the certificate unconvincing and lacking proof of medical expertise.

He also held a Diploma in Community Medical Services with Essential Drugs, based on which he had been running ‘Sri Lakshmi Clinic’ in Mandya district for several years.

Upon reviewing the details, the bench noted that Muralidharswamy was the sole operator, administrator, and staff member of the clinic. When questioned, his counsel admitted that he had no formal education in any recognised system of medicine—be it Allopathy, Ayurveda, or Unani.

Calling the petitioner’s claim of being a doctor "plain and simple misrepresentation", the court concluded that his educational background did not entitle him to register under the state’s medical regulations. As such, the petition was dismissed.

The court emphasised that any clinic run by individuals without recognised medical qualifications must be shut down in accordance with the law. PTI COR KSU SSK KH