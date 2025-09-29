Karnataka HC orders recovery of Rs 5 lakh grant from Madrasa over 'fake' documents

Bengaluru, Sept 29 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to recover a Rs 5 lakh grant given to a Madrasa run by Samara International Islamic School in Thanisandra here, following the revocation of the school’s recognition by the School Education Department.

The court emphasised that all related matters must be addressed in accordance with the law.

Hearing a related petition, a division bench instructed the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department to verify the funds allocated to the Madrasa and take appropriate action.

The School Education Department had cancelled the school’s recognition over the creation of 'fake' documents.

Consequently, the court ordered the recovery of the Rs 5 lakh disbursed by the Minority Welfare Department to the Madrasa and called for a legal probe into other related matters, along with necessary remedial measures. PTI COR GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH