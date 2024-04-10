Karnataka HC overturns ban on 'dangerous dogs', issues directives to Centre

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday overturned a directive issued by the Centre regarding the ban on the import, breeding, and sale of specific breeds of dogs labeled as dangerous by an expert committee under the Animal Husbandry Ministry.

The court highlighted the importance of consulting pet owners and relevant organisations before implementing such bans stressing on their responsibility in case their pets cause harm and incur expenses.

The March 13 directive from the Animal Husbandry Ministry instructed states and Union Territories to refrain from granting licenses or permissions for activities involving breeds like Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu identified as potentially hazardous.

This decision by the Centre was prompted by several incidents of fatal dog attacks leading to the classification of breeds such as Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier among others, as "dangerous." The ban encompassed a wide range of breeds, including those commonly referred to as Ban Dog or Bandog, Rottweilers and Terriers.

In its ruling, the High Court stressed on the necessity of consulting with pet owners and relevant stakeholders before imposing such restrictions, thereby ensuring a fair and inclusive decision-making process. PTI COR KSU RS SDP