Karnataka HC quashed GO to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in govt hospitals, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, on Wednesday said the Karnataka High Court has quashed the government order issued to close down Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals.

"My law office had challenged this order in court. Congratulations to young advocate Anirudh Kulkarni and his team, who led this fight," he said.

"The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has helped the poor save over Rs 30,000 crore in medical expenses by providing affordable generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the 10 years," he said in a post on 'X'.

In August this year, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had defended the state government's decision to discontinue Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating within government hospital premises, saying the move was intended to ensure the free and assured supply of essential medicines to patients and to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure.

Rao's clarification came in response to concerns raised by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the closure of JAKs within government hospitals in Karnataka. PTI AMP ADB