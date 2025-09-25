Karnataka HC questions bike taxi ban, seeks clarity on gig worker law

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday questioned whether the State’s new law for gig workers adequately covers bike taxi services and indicated that it may consider staying the ongoing ban on such operations if rules are not framed soon.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi was hearing appeals filed by Ola (ANI Technologies), Uber, Rapido, individual riders, and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association against a single judge’s order halting bike taxi services until the State introduced specific regulations.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty informed the bench that the government had recently notified the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, which extends social security benefits to delivery workers and those engaged with ride-sharing platforms.

The law, which came into effect on September 12, aims to cover workers employed through apps such as Uber, Ola, and Zepto.

The judges, however, asked whether the legislation explicitly addressed the concerns of two-wheeler taxi riders.

“One month was given to frame a policy, but nothing was done. You came up with one for gig workers—does it apply to bike taxis?” the Chief Justice asked, while observing that the court was “inclined to grant a full stay.” During the hearing, Shetty alleged that cab aggregators had been operating bike taxis despite the prohibition, amounting to contempt of court.

The bench, however, directed the State not to take coercive action against individual riders for now.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for bike taxi owners, pressed for interim relief, highlighting that unlike autorickshaws, bike taxis had no designated stands to remain idle while the ban continued.

