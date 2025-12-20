Karnataka HC refuses to interfere in Ranya Rao's preventive detention in gold smuggling case

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has refused to interfere with the preventive detention of Kannada actress Ranya Rao under the stringent COFEPOSA in connection with a gold smuggling case registered earlier this year.

A division bench comprising Justices Anu Sivaraman and Vijaykumar A Patil pronounced the order on Friday while dismissing a petition filed by Rao's mother, H P Rohini, which questioned the legality of the detention order passed against her daughter under the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act).

Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

The agency has alleged that 14.2 kg of gold, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, was recovered from her possession.

According to the DRI, she allegedly attempted to bypass customs checks by concealing the gold in a belt and jacket.

Investigators have also claimed that Rao misused a VVIP airport exit to avoid scrutiny.

Subsequent searches conducted at her residence reportedly led to the seizure of jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, taking the overall value of seized assets in the case to Rs 17.29 crore.

The case attracted widespread attention following reports of Rao's frequent trips to Dubai and the alleged exploitation of privileged airport access.