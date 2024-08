Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash charges against a man accused of abetting his girlfriend to commit suicide.

The case, filed by Kumar from Kushalanagar in Kodagu, was reviewed by a single-judge bench led by Justice K Natarajan, who rejected the plea after considering the evidence and arguments presented.

The case originated from a complaint by the deceased woman's father K S Kantaraju.