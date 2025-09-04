Karnataka HC seeks govt's response on plea against ban on non-veg food near Tumakuru temple

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government in response to a petition filed by the Sri Honneshwaraswamy Devasthana Jeernodhara Seva Samithi Trust over non-vegetarian food near a temple.

The trust has challenged a directive issued by the jurisdictional police, which prohibits the consumption of non-vegetarian food within a 200-meter radius of the Sri Honneshwara Deity temple in Shivanagere village, Tumakuru district.

The notice in question, dated July 13, 2024, cites a previous High Court order. It warns that any violation of the ban on animal sacrifice or consumption of meat within the specified area will result in penal action. The trust, which manages the temple, contends that the restriction infringes on the long-standing customs of devotees and affects the daily lives of residents in the vicinity.

The petition argues that while the trust does not object to bans on animal sacrifice, the broader restriction on meat consumption is problematic. It highlights that the temple is located in the centre of the village, surrounded by residential houses, and the 200-meter restriction would essentially prevent villagers from cooking or eating non-vegetarian food even in their own homes.

The trust also emphasised that the temple is a private one, and that for generations, devotees from Karnataka and neighboring states have been visiting on weekends to perform rituals. As part of the religious practice, they would prepare both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals in a kitchen and dining hall constructed near the temple premises -- though outside its precincts.

On September 18, 2024, the trust received the police notice and submitted a written explanation clarifying that no animal sacrifices occur within the temple precincts and that the food is prepared and consumed outside the temple structure. However, they claim no response or clarification has been received from the police so far.

Taking note of the petition, Justice B M Shyam Prasad remarked that the additional government advocate must obtain instructions on the rationale behind the restriction and whether the local police have taken into account the prevailing customs of devotees in the region.

The court has directed the government to respond and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 10.

The trust has also sought interim relief, urging the court to stay the operation of the police notice until the matter is resolved, arguing that the order disrupts religious practices and daily life in the village.