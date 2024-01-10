Karnataka HC seeks information on pending cases against legislators

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Registrar of the Court to file a report on the status of pending criminal cases against current and former legislators within three weeks.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit gave the direction after hearing a petition on its own.

The petition was initiated after the Supreme Court on November 11, 2023 directed all the High Courts to monitor and supervise the criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, the amicus curiae appointed by the court for this petition, submitted that information from a large number of cases has to be compiled from the special courts and sought time.

Recording the submission, the High Court directed the Registrar to submit the information by the next date of hearing.