Karnataka HC stays defamation case proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued an interim order pausing the trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed by the state BJP.

Senior advocate Shashi Kiran Shetty, appearing on behalf of Gandhi, informed Justice M Nagaprasanna that this was the first time the case was being heard. After reviewing the plea, the court ordered, "Emergent notice to the respondent returnable by February 20. By way of interim order, there shall be a stay of further proceedings." The next hearing is scheduled for February 20.

The defamation case is linked to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s "Corruption Rate Card" advertisements, which alleged that BJP leaders demanded commissions for government appointments and transfers.

The advertisement ahead of the assembly polls had accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.

The BJP has dismissed these claims as misleading and unfounded.

The party also took issue with the phrase "trouble engine Sarkar," arguing that it was deliberately coined to discredit the popular term "double engine Sarkar" and harm its electoral prospects.

Gandhi appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on June 1, 2024, following a court order. He was granted bail by the magistrate’s court in June last year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were also granted bail in the same case. PTI COR JR SSK KH