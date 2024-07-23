Karnataka HC stays FIR against 2 ED officials probing Valmiki Corporation scam

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the FIR against two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials investigating the multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered the stay, citing potential abuse of law against the officers performing their duties.

The officials were charged by the Bengaluru police based on a complaint from Additional Director of the Karnataka Social Welfare Department, Kallesh B, who alleged coercion, during his questioning by the ED, to implicate former Minister B Nagendra and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the state-run Corporation.

Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamat, representing the ED, argued that the officers were booked while executing their official duties.

Justice Nagaprasanna emphasised that allowing such investigations could deter officers from performing their duties, likening the situation to "innovative filmy style ideas" and warning against opening a "Pandora's Box." The court adjourned further hearing to August 21.

Kallesh has accused an ED official named Murali Kannan and an officer by the surname Mittal. He alleged said that Mittal threatened to frame him in the case and said that if he wanted the ED to help him, he should "name the Chief Minister, Nagendra and the Finance Department." The two were booked for criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI CORR AMP RS RS