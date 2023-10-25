Karnataka HC stays single judge order on approving manufacturers of high security number plates

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) A division bench of the High Court on Wednesday stayed a single judge order directing the State government to complete the process of approving the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) manufacturers within 15 days.

Advertisment

A State government notification in August this year mandated that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 should be fixed with HSRPs. The notification in August mandated all such vehicles to have the high security registration plates by November 17, 2023; that is 90 days from the notification.

The petitions before the single judge had claimed that only four out of the 20 HSRP manufactures were given licences. On September 20, the single judge had not stayed the Government Order but ordered for a time-bound approval process for more manufacturers.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit were hearing a public interest litigation demanding extension of time for implementing the HSRP for all vehicles.

The Additional Advocate General appearing for the Government Vikram Huilgol informed the court about the single judge order. He also mentioned that this order has been challenged and sought a stay on the single judge order.

The Division Bench said that it would hear both the PIL and the appeal against the single judge order and adjourned the hearing to November 22 while staying the single judge order. PTI COR GMS GMS SS