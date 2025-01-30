Karnataka HC to examine C T Ravi's claim of legislative immunity in FIR case

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was booked by the Belagavi police for allegedly making an obscene remark against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council, urged the Karnataka High Court on Thursday to quash the FIR against him, citing "blanket immunity" under Article 194(2) of the Constitution.

Appearing for Ravi, senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi argued before Justice M Nagaprasanna that since the remarks were made within the legislature, neither the police nor any external agency had the authority to investigate them.

He emphasised that Article 194(2) provides complete immunity to legislators for statements made in the House, and the matter had already been addressed by the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

"The criminal case conflicts with the privilege granted under Article 194(2). The case against me is based on something I said in the legislature, and the Chairman has already taken cognizance and given a ruling," Navadgi contended.

However, the State opposed this argument, stating that legislative immunity under Article 194 is not absolute. The government cited Supreme Court rulings to argue that such protection does not extend to all circumstances, especially in cases involving criminal allegations.

Justice Nagaprasanna noted that the court would need to examine whether Ravi's remarks had any "nexus" with his duties as a legislator. The bench also stated that it would assess whether the immunity under Article 194 was absolute or subject to limitations, particularly in cases of alleged criminal offenses.

The court has decided to notify Hebbalkar, the complainant in the case, and will hear the matter further on February 20.

Ravi was arrested by the Belagavi police on December 19, 2024, but was granted interim bail the next day after the High Court questioned the necessity of his arrest. PTI CORR AMP KH