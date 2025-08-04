Karnataka HC urges transport unions to defer strike amid ongoing talks with CM

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) Karnataka High Court on Monday requested state-run transport unions to postpone their planned strike by a day to allow time for ongoing discussions between union representatives and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conclude.

The unions have proposed to strike work on August 5.

During the hearing, the Division Bench questioned the government on the prolonged delay in wage revision for drivers and conductors, expressing concern over their interests being neglected.

Government counsel and representatives of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) informed the court that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) -- representing employees from all four state-run transport corporations -- had announced the strike even as conciliation proceedings over the dispute were still in progress under existing legal frameworks.

The JAC's demands include a salary revision effective from January 1, 2024, along with the release of pending arrears for 38 months -- from January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2023. The committee has further insisted that the revised pay structure remain in effect until December 31, 2027.