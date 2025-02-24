Karnataka heading for bankruptcy due to guarantees, says BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday alleged that Karnataka is heading towards bankruptcy as it has no money to clear the outstanding debts of the transport department and the energy department due to the two major guarantees.

Of the five pre-poll guarantees, Shakti offers free ride to Karnataka women in non-luxury buses across the state and free electricity up to 200 units to the household connections under ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme.

The other three guarantees are ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ that promises Rs 2,000 per month to women head of the BPL families, 10 kg rice to each member of the BPL family every month under Anna Bhagya scheme and Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders every month under ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme for those who cleared the exam in 2023-24 and onwards for two years.

As Siddaramaiah is set to present his 16th budget on March 7, BJP state president shot an open letter to him.

"Karnataka is moving towards complete bankruptcy. The government does not have the money to pay salaries to government employees on time," Vijayendra alleged in the letter to the Chief Minister.

"The transport department has an outstanding debt of Rs 7,000 crore. It is being reported that all the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state are reaching a pitiable state due to non-payment of electricity bills," he stated.

The BJP state chief urged the Chief Minister to issue a white paper on the financial situation of the state in this regard. He also charged that in the budgets of 2023-24 and 2024-25, a total of Rs 25,426 crore, consisting Rs 11,144 crore and Rs 14,282 crore respectively, which were meant for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, was illegally used for other projects.

Vijayendra also pointed out towards the pathetic state of infrastructure in Bengaluru, deteriorating law and order in the wake of riots in Udayagiri police station, poor state of woman and child welfare in Karnataka following the death of new mothers in Ballari government hospital and elsewhere in the state.

He said he has hopes that the Budget will be a showcase of fiscal prudence, economic growth and social welfare. "I do not know whether you will present the next Budget or not! Therefore, I think this is an opportunity for you to meet the critical needs of the people of the State as well as strengthen the financial stability of the State," he quipped. PTI GMS GMS ADB