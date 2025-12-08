Karnataka Health Minister warns private hospitals of action over unnecessary C-Sections

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said strict action would be taken against private hospitals found to be performing unnecessary caesarean deliveries in the state for financial gain.

He was responding to a question raised by JD(S) member Govinda Raju in the Legislative Council.

According to Rao, private hospitals performing unnecessary caesarean deliveries in the state have not been specifically identified, and the District Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Registration and Grievance Redressal Authority have not received any complaints from the public regarding such deliveries.

“If complaints are received, action will be taken against the private hospital that violated the rules, under Section 15 Clause 1 of the KPME Act,” he assured.

The minister emphasised that both government and private hospitals must adhere to established rules for examining pregnant women, and action will be initiated against private hospitals violating rules, under Section 15, Clause 1 of the KPME Act. PTI KSU ROH