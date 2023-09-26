Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL challenging CM photo on guarantee scheme

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation that challenged the depiction of photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the ministers concerned on the orders issued on the State Government's Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi guarantee schemes.

The two schemes provide up to 200 units of free electricity per household and Rs 2,000 per month to the female head of a family respectively.

Advocate Umapathi argued the PIL on behalf of Bheemappa Gadad from Belagavi.

Rejecting the contentions, the High Court bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit dismissed the PIL. PTI CORR GMS GMS ANE