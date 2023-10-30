Karnataka High Court re-orders summons to JD(S) leader H D Revanna

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered the re-issuing of summons to Holenarasipura MLA and JD(S) leader H D Revanna on an election petition alleging malpractice, after the one issued to him earlier was not served.

In an earlier hearing, the high court had ordered the issuing of summons through the Legislative Assembly Secretariat. The election petition challenging Revanna’s election in the May assembly polls was filed by defeated BJP candidate G Devarajegowda, who alleged that the JD(S) leader had indulged in election malpractice.

The petition came up for hearing again on Monday and senior advocate for the petitioner, Pramila Nesargi, sought the court’s direction to issue the summons through an advertisement in newspapers.

The HC however said that the summons are to be re-issued as per the rules governing election petitions. Justice Jyoti Mulimani ordered the summons and adjourned the hearing to November 29.

The petition alleged that supporters of Revanna distributed cash and gifts to voters and engaged in violent incidents to influence them. Furthermore, Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna's property details are also alleged to contain inaccuracies.

Devarajegowda has alleged that both Revanna and the Congress candidate Shreyas Patel who came second had induced voters with bribes and therefore the votes polled by both should be invalidated.

The HC issued summons in the petition on August 2 which had not been served on Revanna. The HC on September 4 ordered the summons to be served through the Assembly Secretariat.

In the elections, Revanna polled 88,103 votes and Shreyas Patel came second with 84,951 votes. Devarajegowda got just 4,850 votes.