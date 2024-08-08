Karnataka High Court rejects PIL against renaming of Basavanagudi ward

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the government's decision to rename Basavanagudi ward in the city as Dodda Ganapathi.

The PIL was filed by Satyalaxmi Rao and others, who argued that the original name holds significant historical and cultural value for the community.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind ruled against the petition, stating, "The issue of renaming a ward or city does not constitute a matter for public interest litigation. No public interest has been demonstrated to warrant relief for the petitioner." The petitioners had requested that the court annul the notification issued by the Urban Development Department on September 25, 2023.

The court noted that the authorities have already renamed several wards in Bengaluru as part of the ongoing process to redraw ward boundaries. Consequently, the court dismissed the petition without further consideration.