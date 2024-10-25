Karnataka High Court rejects PIL seeking state flag

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking approval for a separate state flag.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, stated that grievances of this nature do not fall within the court's jurisdiction, especially under public interest jurisdiction.

Advocate Umapathi S, representing the petitioner, argued that the state government had previously established an expert committee, which included noted writers, to examine the possibility of a Karnataka state flag based on his request. PTI COR GMS GMS SA