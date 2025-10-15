Karnataka hikes DA to 14.25 pc for employees, pensioners ahead of Deepavali

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order raising the dearness allowance for its employees from 12.25 per cent to 14.25 per cent of their basic pay, ahead of the Deepavali festival.

The hike will also apply to pensioners, the finance department said.

According to the order, the revised DA will be effective from July 1.

This is the second DA increase in the current financial year. In May, the government had raised the DA from 10.75 per cent to 12.25 per cent of basic pay. PTI KSU SSK